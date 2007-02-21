Juki adds staff in UK, Germany

Juki has added a number of new employees to its European staff.

At Juki in Switzerland Cornelia Tosato joined the forces in February as Human Resource Co-ordinator, Martin Ingold began on the 1st of December as Application Manager and Enzo Mombelli joined the Service department on the 2nd of November as a Service Technician. In Germany Adam Zacharogiannis joind on the 13th of November the Service Department in Nuremberg.



After several successful years as Sales Manager of West Germany, Jens Mirau has been promoted to General Manager of Juki Automation Systems GmbH in Nuremberg. He has been further appointed as a new member of the Business Direction Team (BDT) of Juki Automation Systems Europe.



Thanks to his experience in the SMT field and following his successful time in the Juki Automation Systems GmbH Service Department, Manfred Kugler has been promoted to Service Manager Germany.



Juki Automation Systems Ltd in UK announces that Phil Stokes has been promoted to Sales Manager for United Kingdom and Ireland. Phil has over twenty years experience in the electronics industry, and has been working with JUKI for the past five years as a Regional Sales Manager, with specific responsibility for the North of England.