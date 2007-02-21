Electronics Production | February 21, 2007
Thrane & Thrane and Comtech enter<br>into joint technology development
Thrane & Thrane has entered into a joint technology development agreement with Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, a Maryland-based subsidiary of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (USA), to bring next-generation mobile satellite solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and other military customers.
Under the terms of the agreement, Thrane & Thrane and Comtech will jointly develop a dual mode satellite terminal targeting the United States Department of Defense and other allied military forces. The new terminal will combine Comtech's proprietary mobile satellite terminal technology with Thrane & Thrane's Inmarsat Broadband Global Area Network (“BGAN") terminal and network technology to provide customers with a satellite terminal that offers ubiquitous, on-the-move transmission capability combined with breakthrough broadband throughput speeds.
In addition to Comtech and Thrane & Thrane's joint development of this next-generation dual mode terminal, the companies intend to expand this original effort and incorporate advanced mobile technology enhancements into the new terminal. These enhancements will dramatically improve the robustness of BGAN in an on-the-move environment. Ultimately, the companies intend to develop a new, higher capacity waveform to optimize terminal performance in dense military theatre operations and upgrade Comtech's satellite ground equipment network to accommodate increased traffic and improved transmission speeds.
Comtech is the incumbent supplier of satellite-based mobile messaging and location services to the U.S. Department of Defense, having deployed more than 50,000 terminals in the past four years. The new dual mode terminal will be backward compatible with Comtech's existing satellite terminals currently in use in the battlefield. This capability will enable the use of Comtech's existing terminals and satellite network to provide customers with a cost efficient, seamless, non-disruptive transition to the next-generation, dual mode terminal and satellite network.
In commenting on this agreement, Daniel Wood, President of Comtech Mobile Datacom, stated, “Comtech is excited to partner with Thrane & Thrane on this market changing effort. Thrane & Thrane is the clear technology and industry leader in the area of BGAN and rugged, terminal engineering. We have aligned ourselves with a high quality organization that we believe is the de facto standard in BGAN ground equipment. Thrane & Thrane's credibility combined with our strong, field-proven technology and incumbency will allow us together to bring to our customers solutions and products that are “best-of-breed."
Thrane & Thrane's Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Lunde, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Comtech on this breakthrough initiative. Thrane & Thrane has built and maintained its market leadership over two decades with an unwavering commitment to technology investment, and this collaborative effort with Comtech is a continuation of that commitment. We are excited about the innovative products and solutions that our team will be able to offer to the U.S. Department of Defense."
