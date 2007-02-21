Fluke acquires DHI

Fluke Corporation today announced the acquisition of DH Instruments, Inc (DHI). DHI is a manufacturer of high performance pressure and gas flow standards, including calibration process software. DHI also offers A2LA accredited pressure and gas flow calibration services, as well as metrology training courses at their facility in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Under the agreement, DHI will become part of the Fluke Precision Measurement division, joining the Fluke calibration product and service teams. According to Tom Johnson, Fluke's Precision Measurement vice president, “DHI is well known for their innovative solutions in pressure and flow calibration. This high-quality product portfolio complements the Fluke line of dc/low frequency ac electrical, RF and temperature calibration products and allows us to offer customers an even broader range of integrated solutions and services." Fluke Precision Measurement encompasses a broad selection of standards, calibrators, data loggers, generalpurpose test instruments, software, training, and global support and service.



“In Fluke, we have found a partner who matches our commitment to quality and to the customer," said Martin Girard, DH Instruments president. “As part of the Fluke organization, we can strengthen our operations and expand further into new markets around the world. We are excited about the opportunity to better serve our existing customers and to reach more prospective new customers."



“This is a great move for both companies," confirms Barbara Hulit, Fluke president. “DHI products reinforce our business on several fronts, helping expand the breadth of our precision measurements business and also helping provide stronger support for other products in our range of test tools. Combined, our businesses will thrive, satisfying more customers worldwide."