Palm for sale?

According to the news site What.se the PDA and mobile handset maker Palm may be for sale.

"Motorola and Nokia could be possible buyers. That Sony Ericsson should be interested is not likely the case. A deal with any of these giants feels far from obvious", Martin Edenström at what.se wrote.



According to What.se the price for Palm would be about 1.6 billion dollars.