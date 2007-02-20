Wind River acquires RT Linux

WInd River has acquired the RT Linux operating system from FSM Labs. This system will be used by Wind River for the mobile phones.

"Mobile handsets normally uses two chips, one band processor which handles radio communication and one application processor which runs programs that the user interacts with. The first chip needs a real-time operating system", said Glenn Seiler, manager for Linux platforms at Wind River.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed but it is decided that four of the FSM employees will start working at Wind River.