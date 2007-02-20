What will make the US PCB industry to survive?

The American PCB industry has become smaller and smaller over the last decade. During last year there were 28 PCB factories that closed down. In the year 2000 there were 701 PCB plants in North America. Today there are 460 plants remaining. What will make the American PCB industry survive?

Last year there were 28 PCB facilities in North America that had to close down. In 2006 the North American PCB output was $4.2 billion from 460 plants. As late as in the year 2000 North America had an output of more than $10 billion from its 701 PCB shops.



Just like in Europe the PCB factories that remain are those who have focused on flexible prototyping, fast deliveries, high-end and small series. The volume producers are high-end, serving Network and Server equipment markets. But other needs may shape a more positive future.



Harvey Miller at Fabline thinks that the North American PCB industry lies in the hands of development of new technologies and solutions to bring more value to the PCBs. This could be integrated and embedded components in the PCBs, further miniaturization and development of space saving solutions on the boards. Even specialized connectors may be added to what the PCB maker builds in the board.



Will the same go for Europe's PCB industry? Is it so that the new technologies will be the key to competitiveness in the PCB industry? What do you think? Give your comment below!