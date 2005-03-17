Chinese mobile company to establish in Sweden

According to the Swedish time magazine "Ny Teknik", China’s next largest mobile company ZTE has the European market in target. ZTE is now planning to establish a sales office in Kista outside of Stockholm, Sweden.

Approximately 20-30 people, or maybe more, will be employed at the new sales office in Kista.



-Maybe we will establish an R&D centre for 3G handsets here as well, said Zhongsheng Lou, Manager for the handset development at ZTE.

