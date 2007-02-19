PKC inaugurated factory in Russia

OOO PKC Group Pskov, a Russian subsidiary of the PKC Group, was officially inaugurated on 14 February 2007 in Pskov, a city near the Estonian border.

OOO PKC Group Pskov operates in 5,600 sq m of rented factory facilities. The new factory in Pskov will meet growing demand from European customers, and will work closely with the PKC Group's Estonian factories in Keila and Haapsalu.



The companies CFO Marko Karppinen has resigned from the service of PKC Group Oyj at his own request. Karppinen shall continue at PKC Group s employ until the end of March after which he shall transfer to Proventia Group Oy. Recruiting of the PKC Group s new CFO has been started.





