IPC 175X Materials Declaration Standards Updated

IPC has updated materials declaration standards which now are available for free download at its website.

The IPC 175X Materials Declaration Standard series has been updated to include recently approved EU RoHS exemptions.



The 1.1 Amendment of IPC 1751, IPC 1752, IPC 1752-1, and IPC 1752-2 are now available for free download at IPC's website.