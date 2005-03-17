Optillion up for auction

Optillion's factory in Stockholm, Sweden could not be saved. It is now set out for auction.





Two bids have been received but they were to low. An auction of the assets, including patents and furniture etc, is therefore planned. The auction will be held in mid April by the American auction firm Dovebid.



Optillion develops, manufactures and sells fiber-optic transceivers for networking equipment suppliers in the enterprise, metropolitan area, cable television, and storage area networking markets.