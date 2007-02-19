Nokia and Intel cancels HSDPA project

Nokia and Intel have jointly developed a specialized HSDPA module for notebooks. The project is now cancelled and it is not yet decided how the two companies will realize their HSDPA technology.

"We have, together with Intel, cancelled the HSDPA module cooperation in the form we formerly announced. We are still looking at the HSDPA module case from a technological point of view, but no decisions have been made on commercializing it," said Eija-Riitta Huovinen, a Nokia spokeswoman.



The companies decided not to proceed with the feature in the HSDPA technology due to inadequate potential return on investment: "We both saw that there was not an adequate business case," it was said.