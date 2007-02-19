Foxconn goes for Vietnam

According to evertiq's sources Foxconn is heading for Vietnam with its manufacturing operations. Five industrial parks may be built.

At Foxconn's year-end dinner party Terry Guo said that Foxconn's investment in Vietnam will be centered in the country's capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Two industrial parks in these cities would be constructed this year for all of the group's product lines. They will build the other 3 later on. Hon Hai plans to spend US$1 billion in building an industrial complex in Hanoi, which would be mainly used for consumer electronics and computing. Guo also said that earlier this month he visited two northern Vietnam provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang to discuss plans for other complexes in the future.