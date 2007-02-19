Infineon wants to sell off Qimonda

At Infineon's Annual Meeting, boss Wolfgang Ziebart said that Qimonda will not be flogged off, but he revealed that Infineon will reduce its stake in the memory chip maker Qimonda.



It is not clear when Ziebart will decide to flog the memory maker. Industry sources are saying that he might wait and see how the business will develop relative to the market. Qimonda's CEO Wah Loh said that the market was growing 40 and 50 per cent this year thanks to Windows Vista's launch. He expected DRAM memory capacity output to grow between 55 and 65 per cent worldwide in 2007, with a 10 per cent increase in personal computer sales. Graphic chips will grow by 90 percent thanks to Nintendo and Sony releasing new games machines.