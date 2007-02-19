Dyconex invest USM $ 20 in its plant

Swiss based PCB producer Dyconex will invest in excess of US$ 20 Million over the next 18 months at their Bassersdorf, Switzerland headquarter facility to extend its competitive advantages for the long-term.

In 2005, Dyconex began to implement a business model very similar to the Foundry concept well known in the Semiconductor Industry, which integrates leading technologies and operational excellence to achieve maximum predictability and cost efficiency. The released investment program consequently focuses on implementing advanced yield management techniques, process capabilities and efficiency increases, while at the same time broadening Dyconex`s technology offering.

