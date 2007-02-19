Spanish PCB-plant close to bankruptcy

The former Tyco PCB plant in Microser, Spain is close to bankruptcy if the company doesn't get immediate funding.

The president of the Microser PCB plant, formerly owned by Tyco Electronics, said in a statement Friday that the company needs immediate funding from the county in order to avoid bankruptcy. All supplier payments have been ceased, according to local media.



Last year the plant was taken over by the local management. The plant formerly employs 330 workers, and all of those will be unemployed if the plant not gets the needed funding.