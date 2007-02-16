Somacis inaugurates new factory in China

The group Somacis pcb industries announces the completion of the construction of the new PCB manufacturing plant located in Chashan, Dongguan City, in the Guangdong region of China.

The Somacis pcb industries China project, which has now reached its start up stage. Just 12 months for the construction of the plant with a covered area of 23,500 sq.m, in a total area of 66,000 in the heart of the Chinese manufacturing industry. An annual capacity forecast at 400,000 sq.m, with a workforce of 700. All this with an investment of €25million. Machinery and productive lines are currently being installed. Production, which will start in April, will be specialized in hig tech printed circuit boards: multilayers of up to 30 layers, SBU, HDI with laser drilling technology and applications with special materials.“We are satisfied with the work to date: thanks to the hard work and dedication of all the personnel involved in the project, construction has been completed within the time limits set" stated Giovanni Tridenti, the managing director of Somacis pcb industries and CEO of the new plant in China.“We have paid particular attention to the working and living conditions of the new plant, all of which have been realized to the most modern of European standards, aiming to ensure a good quality of life. Now we are ready to face this new adventure with enthusiasm and competence, convinced that the China based business, as well as offering an invaluable contribution to the position of Somacis pcb industries as a global partner, will also help the Somacis group as a whole grow in an ever more competitive market", he added.