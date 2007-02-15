STMicro expands in India

Swiss based chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics is setting up joint research and innovation labs at two premier Indian technology institutes, BITS Pilani and IIT Delhi.

The partnership agreements aim to combine ST's electronic skills and capabilities with the educational and research talents of the two institutes. Both labs are expected to be operational by Q2 2007.



The main objective of these partnerships is to facilitate proliferation of VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) design and embedded systems knowledge among students by undertaking research projects with the involvement of faculty, students and ST representatives. The areas of initial research focus include – but are not limited to - analog and mixed-signal design in the area of VLSI, image and speech pattern recognition, sensory organ modeling and digital data protection in algorithm research, along with generic IP (Intellectual Property) blocks for embedded solutions.

