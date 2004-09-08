Electronics Production | September 08, 2004
Engineers salaries in EU<br>below their US counterparts
Ten years ago the average American engineer within the electronics sector respondent in the News Magazine EE Times' "Worldwide Salary & Opinion Survey" earned $59,800. Today, designers, managers and entrepreneurs within the United States have past $100,000 according to "2004 Worldwide Salary & Opinion Survey". The average figures is $96,400.
In addition to EE Times' 1,453 U.S. salary responses, they surveyed 457 European engineers. Their salaries in U.S. dollars are considerably lower than those of the U.S. group, at a mean of $64,200. Part of the reason for the lower wages may lie in the fact that 19 percent of the European sample work at industrial controls and equipment companies, which on the whole don't pay as much as, in example, computer companies.
Half of the European sample came from the United Kingdom, a quarter from Germany and 14 percent from France. The rest are based elsewhere, including a couple of dozen U.S. employees based at European sites. On the whole, at 55 percent, the Europeans believe their salaries are comparable to those of other professions. More than a third, however, said their wages lag behind.
Half of the European sample came from the United Kingdom, a quarter from Germany and 14 percent from France. The rest are based elsewhere, including a couple of dozen U.S. employees based at European sites. On the whole, at 55 percent, the Europeans believe their salaries are comparable to those of other professions. More than a third, however, said their wages lag behind.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments