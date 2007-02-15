Raychem awards Anglia

Raychem has awarded Anglia “Outstanding Regional European Distributor 2006" award.

Anglia has been nominated as “Outstanding Regional European Distributor" by circuit protection specialist, Raychem, a division of Tyco Electronics. The award, for Northern Europe, was won in the face of competition from four other distributors, including the world's largest. Raychem judges the performance of its distributors on sales growth, number of design registrations, conversion of design registrations, sales of new products, and participation in training and promotional programmes.



Raychem Circuit Protection's distribution manager, Ann Smith said, “Anglia led the field in converting design wins into new business, and also ranked top in sales of our newer products – including over-voltage and over-current protection devices. They were very close to the top in sales growth too and the company has shown great enthusiasm to train and motivate the staff who work with Raychem products."



Steve Rawlins, Anglia's CEO, added, “This is a real accolade for the team. We've only held the Raychem franchise for 2 years but we're already beating the biggest names in the business when it comes to design wins and that will pull through into new sales. We aim to be Raychem's number one UK distributor, and they're providing the support we need to get there. This award is recognition that Anglia is truly committed to design support."