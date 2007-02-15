NEC celebrates 10.000 Flash Prog PG-FP4

NEC Electronics handed over the 10.000th PG-FP4 during the Embedded World 2007 exhibition in Nuremburg. This universal Flash programmer was developed by the European Technology Centre team in Europe in 2001 and has been shipped to customers since 2002.

The PG-FP4 is NEC Electronics' universal Flash programmer which can program any Flash and EEPROM microcontroller devices sold by NEC Electronics. The programming supports 'on board' as well as 'off board' programming via many different interfaces and dedicated adapters. The versatile PG-FP4 can be used in the development lab as well as in the mass production hall.



The recipient of the 10.000th PG-FP4, Dipl.Ing. Michaela Drissner, Manager Softwareprojects, Automotive Electronics Development Department, Marquardt GmbH, explained “NEC Electronics' Flash Programmer PG-FP4 has been used successfully by Marquardt for 78K and V850 device programming in our labs for several years. We are especially impressed by the complete support of all derivates, simple operating, reliable functionality and the excellent cost-performance ratio."



The NEC Electronics development tool concept follows the basic rule of “everything from one supplier". This concept supports the basic customer need to take up all development questions and problems with a single source. Consequently, NEC Electronics can solve all questions and new challenges.