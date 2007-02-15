BASF will open new production<br>center by the end of 2007

In August 2006, BASF started construction of a new integrated production plant for process chemicals for the semiconductor industry. Later this year the factory will be up and running.

After a first construction stage lasting six months, the shell of the new building has already been erected at the Ludwigshafen site. Therefore, an essential milestone of the project has already been realized. The center is expected to open at the end of 2007.