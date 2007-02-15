Solectron CEO joins Dell

Solectron has announced that effective immediately, President and CEO Michael R. Cannon have resigned to join Dell in the newly created position of President, Global Operations.

Solectron's Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano has been named interim CEO while a global search is conducted.



The search for Solectron's new CEO will be managed by a special committee of the board led by Dr. Paul Low, a long-time member of the board.

