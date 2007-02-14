More lay-offs ahead for Celestica

According to Canadian Press Celestica is expected to do more cuts in the workforce in the near future to become enough competitive.

According to Celestica's CEO Craig Muhlhauser the cuts in workforce are not over yet at Celestica.



"I think there will be more layoffs as we look at the future. The question is the timing," Muhlhauser said.



"As we move more of our footprint to places like Asia, obviously the mix of our workforce will change, and that will most probably necessitate some continued restructuring", he added.



Celestica's Mexican operations have been attached with troubles for a long time and therefore the focus is now shifting to relocate some of its operations to China instead. A lot of employees have already been laid off and more have to go. According to Muhlhauser



Celestica will shift at least six customers from the Mexico plant to operations in Asia by the end of the second quarter.