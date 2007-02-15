Juki's manager: "Too many suppliers"

Market for assembly machines is tough and the development is moving towards miniaturization. There are too many players on the assembly machine market and you have to think global to survive on this tough market, says Juki Automation System's CEO Jürg Schüpbach.

"There is still fierce cutthroat competition in the market. There are too many suppliers in the field. Those who are not oriented and working globally will struggle to survive. The biggest pressure is excerpted on machine prices and margin. Production costs have to be continually reduced, respectively the price/performance ratio has to be improved to meet our customers' demands", Jürg Schüpbach, said in an interview.



To keep up with the development in the SMT business segment you will have to continue developing equipment in accordance with the ongoing miniaturization in the electronics industry. The SMT machines will need to be able to handle smaller and smaller sizes of components.



“A main trend on the electronics market will be miniaturisation. More and more functions have to be packed in a limited space. As a result components and placement space are continually shrinking. Today the smallest components are 01005. We are already placing these minute parts in batch production in the US and Japan. The development of even smaller components is already under way. Our philosophy is to cover 96% of the requirements of the European market with our modular FlexLine units. The remaining 4% will be covered locally by customer specific adaptations", Jürg Schüpbach said.