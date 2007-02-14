Renesas rolls out alliance programme

Renesas has announced the launch of the Global Alliance Partner Programme in Europe. The aims of the programme are to further enhance the close relationships between Renesas customers and Alliance Partners to boost creativity and facilitate the development of outstanding embedded solutions and fast time to market for Renesas customers.

Alliance partner companies are joining the programme with the intention of supporting Renesas customers, devices and development tools. These companies comprise independent consultants and design houses, manufacturing services, third party tool developers, as well as programming houses.



The benefit for Renesas customers is reduced time to market by providing quick access to a selection of Renesas partners who can provide the services and expertise that they are looking for. The customer can select partners who already have the required development tools that will further cut down system costs. The risk for customers is minimised as Renesas verifies each entry before it appears on the website.



Benefits for Alliance Partners include opportunities for specialist training and exclusive access to privileged information such as roadmaps, chip and tool development status. Additionally, visibility on the Renesas website will lead to increased business potential.



Platinum Partners participating in the Renesas Alliance Programme include: AND Technology Research Ltd, Applications Solutions Ltd, BFG Engineering, Develco A/S , emtrion GmbH, MAC S.r.l., Microtech s.r.o., MPC Data Ltd, Proven Software Solutions Ltd, Refecor Oy, and Spes S.c.p.a.



“The Alliance Programme is in many ways a reflection of Renesas' confidence and commitment to the MCU market" said Thomas Ruf, Account Manager at emtrion GmbH, Germany. “Following our own philosophy we are establishing partner networks that enable us to always be one step ahead. Renesas is one of our top partners. Our team is highly motivated to realise further SH projects with Renesas".



Val Thorn CEO of AND Technology Research added: "Partnerships and knowledge sharing are recognised as bringing financial and technological benefits to all companies and Renesas are once again taking the lead through this alliance programme to maximise the opportunities presented in today's market place".



“The Alliance Programme gives customers high technology support and benefits both locally and globally." Said Jyrki Portin, CEO and co-founder of the Refecor Oy, Finnish wireless design house. “Using Renesas microcontrollers and also other Renesas technologies with our wireless platforms we can offer flexible and reliable technology solutions for the customers."



Chris Briggs, Managing Director of Proven Software Solutions, said: "We are delighted to be part of the Renesas Alliance Programme. This innovative and dedicated programme, coupled with our focus on strengthening the software supply chain, will directly benefit Renesas customers, allowing them to maximise their design budget and minimise their time to market".