Electronics Production | February 14, 2007
Renesas rolls out alliance programme
Renesas has announced the launch of the Global Alliance Partner Programme in Europe. The aims of the programme are to further enhance the close relationships between Renesas customers and Alliance Partners to boost creativity and facilitate the development of outstanding embedded solutions and fast time to market for Renesas customers.
Alliance partner companies are joining the programme with the intention of supporting Renesas customers, devices and development tools. These companies comprise independent consultants and design houses, manufacturing services, third party tool developers, as well as programming houses.
The benefit for Renesas customers is reduced time to market by providing quick access to a selection of Renesas partners who can provide the services and expertise that they are looking for. The customer can select partners who already have the required development tools that will further cut down system costs. The risk for customers is minimised as Renesas verifies each entry before it appears on the website.
Benefits for Alliance Partners include opportunities for specialist training and exclusive access to privileged information such as roadmaps, chip and tool development status. Additionally, visibility on the Renesas website will lead to increased business potential.
Platinum Partners participating in the Renesas Alliance Programme include: AND Technology Research Ltd, Applications Solutions Ltd, BFG Engineering, Develco A/S , emtrion GmbH, MAC S.r.l., Microtech s.r.o., MPC Data Ltd, Proven Software Solutions Ltd, Refecor Oy, and Spes S.c.p.a.
“The Alliance Programme is in many ways a reflection of Renesas' confidence and commitment to the MCU market" said Thomas Ruf, Account Manager at emtrion GmbH, Germany. “Following our own philosophy we are establishing partner networks that enable us to always be one step ahead. Renesas is one of our top partners. Our team is highly motivated to realise further SH projects with Renesas".
Val Thorn CEO of AND Technology Research added: "Partnerships and knowledge sharing are recognised as bringing financial and technological benefits to all companies and Renesas are once again taking the lead through this alliance programme to maximise the opportunities presented in today's market place".
“The Alliance Programme gives customers high technology support and benefits both locally and globally." Said Jyrki Portin, CEO and co-founder of the Refecor Oy, Finnish wireless design house. “Using Renesas microcontrollers and also other Renesas technologies with our wireless platforms we can offer flexible and reliable technology solutions for the customers."
Chris Briggs, Managing Director of Proven Software Solutions, said: "We are delighted to be part of the Renesas Alliance Programme. This innovative and dedicated programme, coupled with our focus on strengthening the software supply chain, will directly benefit Renesas customers, allowing them to maximise their design budget and minimise their time to market".
The benefit for Renesas customers is reduced time to market by providing quick access to a selection of Renesas partners who can provide the services and expertise that they are looking for. The customer can select partners who already have the required development tools that will further cut down system costs. The risk for customers is minimised as Renesas verifies each entry before it appears on the website.
Benefits for Alliance Partners include opportunities for specialist training and exclusive access to privileged information such as roadmaps, chip and tool development status. Additionally, visibility on the Renesas website will lead to increased business potential.
Platinum Partners participating in the Renesas Alliance Programme include: AND Technology Research Ltd, Applications Solutions Ltd, BFG Engineering, Develco A/S , emtrion GmbH, MAC S.r.l., Microtech s.r.o., MPC Data Ltd, Proven Software Solutions Ltd, Refecor Oy, and Spes S.c.p.a.
“The Alliance Programme is in many ways a reflection of Renesas' confidence and commitment to the MCU market" said Thomas Ruf, Account Manager at emtrion GmbH, Germany. “Following our own philosophy we are establishing partner networks that enable us to always be one step ahead. Renesas is one of our top partners. Our team is highly motivated to realise further SH projects with Renesas".
Val Thorn CEO of AND Technology Research added: "Partnerships and knowledge sharing are recognised as bringing financial and technological benefits to all companies and Renesas are once again taking the lead through this alliance programme to maximise the opportunities presented in today's market place".
“The Alliance Programme gives customers high technology support and benefits both locally and globally." Said Jyrki Portin, CEO and co-founder of the Refecor Oy, Finnish wireless design house. “Using Renesas microcontrollers and also other Renesas technologies with our wireless platforms we can offer flexible and reliable technology solutions for the customers."
Chris Briggs, Managing Director of Proven Software Solutions, said: "We are delighted to be part of the Renesas Alliance Programme. This innovative and dedicated programme, coupled with our focus on strengthening the software supply chain, will directly benefit Renesas customers, allowing them to maximise their design budget and minimise their time to market".
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments