Foxconn invest $1B in EMS & PCB plants

Foxconn plans to invest over US$1 billion to build two industrial parks in Shenyang and Yingkou, China, local media reports.

Foxconn is investing in this part of China mostly because of the cheaper land and sufficient labor resources.



The plant in Shenyang will be making precision and digital control machine tools and car parts, and the one at Yingkou will manufacture electronics and Printed Circuit Boards.