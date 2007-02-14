Lackwerke Peters increases capacity

German based company Lackwerke Peters and Co KG are in the field of special lacquers for manufacturing printed circuit boards and coating materials for electronics.

In view of the extremely positive growth in business of both the alkaline and polyalcohol developable photoimageable ELPEMER® solder resists, they have expanded their manufacturing equipment for ELPEMER® curtain coating and spray inks and increased the production capacity by 30%.



There was no need to extend the manufacturing buildings as the new ELPEMER® production hall built in 2002 was planned and built looking far enough into the future to offer a sufficient reserve of space.





