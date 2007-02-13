Alcatel Lucent European job cuts,<br>Ireland and Holland lose 250 jobs

Alcatel Lucent will cut 70 jobs in Ireland and up to 180 jobs in the Netherlands under the recently announced European job cuts.

For the Irish workers it is most likely the full time positions will be lost in its operation in Blanchardstown. In the Netherlands, Alcatel-Lucent said it met with representatives of the Dutch Works Council and unions to discuss how the company's international synergy plans would impact employees in the Netherlands.



The company employs 260 full time employees in Dublin, and 130 contract workers, with 20 more employed in Cork on Ireland. At the moment Alcatel-Lucent has 700 employees in the Netherlands.

