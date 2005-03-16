New feature event at Nepcon

A new feature event at Nepcon 2005 will enhance value for visitors over previous years, by presenting insight into the special opportunities open to European electronic businesses. The new feature, UK Can Make It, brings together the most dynamic manufacturing services business in the UK to demonstrate their capabilities.

The new event adds to the established features running alongside the exhibition. These include the Process Technology Seminars and the SMART Group Lead Free Experience. Both events feature revised content for 2005, reflecting the latest knowledge in each of these fields. Process technologies have moved on quickly in the months since Nepcon 2004, with new package technologies increasing in production, and increased focus on high-mix, advanced assembly in the UK and Europe. The SMART Group will continue its series of presentations preparing engineers and businesses for the arrival of enforceable lead-free legislation in 2006.



Event Director Ian Crawford said, “We aim every year to present the most informative, focused event possible, which is attended by visitors from the UK and mainland Europe. This year, we have succeeded in expanding the number of events that add value to the exhibition, while retaining the tight focus that ensures immediate and tangible value for visitors.”



This year, there will be special sessions covering 0201 and 01005 assembly issues, the latest international soldering standards and ESD compliance, as well as the many implications of lead-free legislation from PCB design, to reflow, to reliability testing.



The third in the series of the SMART Group Lead-Free Experience will tackle the final stages of conversion, having dealt with many preparatory issues in previous years. Now is the time for assemblers to build hands-on experience and finalise perfect lead-free screen printing, component placement, reflow and AOI processes. Experience is showing that conversion will not be as straightforward as crossed-fingers have hoped. This year’s Lead-Free Experience will provide invaluable guidance as to where the major pitfalls lie, how to avoid them, and how to ensure full yield from lead-free assembly from the moment the EU Waste in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive comes into force in July 2006.



Nepcon 2005 concentrates a wealth of experience and information into the compact floorplan of the Brighton Metropole, and will be open to visitors on May 11-12, 2005.