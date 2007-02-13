Sysgo & Spoerle form strategic alliance

Sysgo, a global supplier of device software, and Spoerle, the largest distributor of electronic components for trade and industry in Central and Eastern Europe, have formed a strategic alliance.

Sysgo will support Spoerle's sales and support force and Spoerle customers by providing technical knowlege about real-time operating systems and Embedded Linux.

" Sysgo's competence regarding Embedded Linux, real-time operating systems and virtualization, together with their extensive embedded product line and service offerings, make them the preferred partner. The combination of our existing hardware portfolio together with Sysgo's strong embedded software line will open new markets for Spoerle," said Johann Meinersen, Director Center of Advances Technologies (CAT) of Spoerle.



" Spoerle's embedded electronics customers can now benefit from our strategic cooperation while getting everything they need to create an embedded platform out of one hand," commented Knut Degen, Sysgo's CEO.



Sysgo will provide ongoing training and education to Spoerle's field application enginners and sales force in order to keep them up-to-date on the latest device software developments and trends. "Spoerle enginners will be enabled to help their customers understand the versatility and benefits of an Embedded Linux version that's based on an off-the-shelf industrial-grade product, such as Sysgo's ELinOS", adds Dr. Basam Elia, Technical Marketing Manager Software Solutions of Spoerle and internal project leader. Sysgo provides an ELinOS evaluation CD that contains support for all boards distributed by Spoerle.