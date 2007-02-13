Arne Forslund resigns -<br>NOTE appoints new CEO

Due to differing views of NOTE's rate of change and future focus between NOTE's board and the company's CEO Arne Forslund, Arne Forslund has now decided to leave the company.

Kaj Samlin, M.Sc., 57, was appointed NOTE AB's Chief Executive Officer and President at yesterday's Board meeting of NOTE AB. Mr. Samlin takes up his position on 15 February 2007.



Mr. Samlin has been active in the industry for his entire working life, with the Electrolux group for the first 12 years, and as CEO of international specialist cable producer Habia Cable AB in 1986-2004. In recent years, he has built a Swedish-Chinese company active in the international shop fitting market.



“The Board is very satisfied at being able to tie in an internationally experienced businessman to NOTE. Kaj Samlin has solid experience of building a production business and is very accustomed to international business development. This is closely consistent with our plans for the NOTE group. As is clear from today's Year-end Report, after a challenging year in 2005, NOTE has returned to normal profitability and growth, and as a result, we view our future business opportunities with confidence", NOTE's main shareholder and Chairman Sten Dybeck commented.



“This has been a very exciting and intensive phase at NOTE, with major change in a short period. The first phase of our restructuring and focusing business has now been launched, and NOTE has become an expansive, profitable corporation. NOTE's outlook is bright. Because the Board and I have differing views of the rate of change and future focus, we've agreed to go our separate ways. This has been a stimulating phase, and I'd like to thank all NOTE employees, who have been a source of great happiness in my time at NOTE", NOTE's departing CEO Arne Forslund commented.