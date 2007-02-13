Nokia Siemens presents product plan

Nokia and Siemens move forward with proposed Nokia Siemens Networks product portfolio plan.

Nokia and Siemens will start sharing the proposed product portfolio plan for the future Nokia Siemens Networks with employees and customers starting in early February.



As a result, Nokia and Siemens will immediately begin the process of sharing the proposed future product portfolio information with employee representatives.



Planning is still underway to assess the personnel, site and country-level impact of the proposed product portfolio plan as well as expected transition times and requirements for ongoing support for existing products. As planning proceeds related to the personnel implications of the proposed portfolio plans, those implications will be made available in accordance with local legal practices. The business and personnel implications are expected to be available only after the closing of Nokia Siemens Networks.



As previously announced, the synergies associated with the creation of Nokia Siemens Networks are expected to result in a headcount adjustment over the next four years of approximately 10-15 percent from the initial combined base of approximately 60,000. Actual employee reductions will only take place after the appropriate consultations are completed according to each jurisdiction's labor law requirements and Nokia Siemens Networks has begun operations.



Nokia and Siemens have made strong progress towards the integration of Nokia Siemens Networks. The transaction has been given antitrust approval in the European Union and the United States, and the new company's global mode of operation and organizational structure have been defined. The planned merger to create Nokia Siemens Networks is expected to close in the first quarter of 2007.