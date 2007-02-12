Tonna lays off 55

According to local sources French developer and manufacturer of video and audio equipment Tonna is reducing its workforce in Mondelange, France.

Tonna is reducing its workforce by 55 employees of its 129 workers at its facility in Mondelange, France. Tonna's management has announced that the company will outsource its production instead and therefore the reductions were necessary.



Tonna has reduced its workforce a number of times over the past years. 1990 Tonna had about 800 workers. today they are 129 employees at the plant.