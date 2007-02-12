Europlacer increases sales staff

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces the recent appointment of Ian Aldham-Breary.

Ian joins the UK Sales team with regional responsibility for the South East of England. Additionally he will focus on developing and managing the sales strategy nationally for Speedprint products.



UK Business Manager, Steve Farragher, said, “Ian has many years experience with the stencil printing process. He joins us from DEK Printing Machines where he had significant success. We are confident that with Ian's extensive knowledge of the UK Printing market, we can continue to increase our market share of stencil printers and find new opportunities for Europlacer Pick-and-Place, Saki AOI and Dage X-Ray systems."

