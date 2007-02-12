MagnaChip Semiconductor<BR>Licenses Silicon Hive's HiveFlex ISP 2200

MagnaChip Semiconductor (Seoul, South Korea) and Silicon Hive (Eindhoven, the Netherlands) jointly announced today that MagnaChip Semiconductor has licensed Silicon Hive's HiveFlex ISP 2200 series processor. MagnaChip has integrated the HiveFlex ISP 2200 processor into a new imaging sensor, the MC531EA.

MagnaChip chose to incorporate Silicon Hive's processor into its MC531EA sensor because it provides a means of bringing new innovative products to key segments of the consumer mobile electronics market faster. These new products will include sophisticated Image Signal Processing (ISP) engines on-board enhancing the performance and quality of digital imaging applications. The HiveFlex ISP 2200 processor further enhances the ISP engines by providing ANSI-C programmability. The new programmable MC531EA image sensor addresses time to market and time in market pressures, changing standards, last minute changes to product feature sets, and post

silicon in-field upgrades, all with a low cost, low power, solution.



Jason Hartlove, Senior Vice President of the Imaging Solutions Division at MagnaChip Semiconductor, said, “Silicon Hive's industry leading computational efficiency and flexibility are the perfect combination to drive our image sensors to the next level. The HiveFlex ISP 2200 processor

enables the MC531EA image sensor to provide many advanced features normally seen only in advanced digital still cameras. We expect this product, and other products we are currently launching with distinctive features, to drive growth in our imaging solutions business in 2007 and

beyond."



Atul Sinha, C.E.O. of Silicon Hive said, “MagnaChip is a truly innovative imaging sensor supplier who clearly benefits by incorporating our HiveFlex ISP 2200 processor into their next generation of imaging sensors. Programmability enabled MagnaChip to rapidly complete their design, and at

the same time provided flexibility in choosing the types of “C" based algorithms to run on the processor. Since real time and post silicon upgrades to the firmware are possible, the new imaging sensors should enjoy longer time in market, and address a larger number of demanding emerging consumer applications."