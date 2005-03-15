BAE selects Xilinx as preferred FPGA supplier

Xilinx, a programmable logic supplier, and BAE Systems, an aerospace and defense supplier in Europe and North America, today announced that BAE Systems has chosen Xilinx as its FPGA (field programmable gate array) supplier of choice.

As a result, BAE Systems will use Xilinx devices, intellectual property, and software design tools throughout their aerospace and defense product portfolio. Xilinx was chosen by BAE Systems because of their leading portfolio of targeted solutions for the aerospace and defense market, quality certification, and support. The selection process was conducted over a period of 18 months and facilitated by a BAE Systems committee comprised of representatives from major BAE Systems facilities throughout Europe and North America. The multi-million dollar deal provides BAE Systems with preferred pricing, access to future roadmaps and input into the product definition of future Xilinx devices.