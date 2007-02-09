picoChip named in Top Three<br>"Firms to Watch in Mobile"

UK company picoChip has been chosen as one of the top three companies in the Real Business / O2 '50 to Watch in Mobile' report.

An panel of judges reviewed over 200 firms in the wireless and mobile arena, ranging from technology businesses like picoChip to service providers and retailers, to come up with a definitive list of the British companies driving the mobile revolution.



“We are delighted to be ranked so highly in a report that includes very many exceptional and growing concerns," said Guillaume d'Eyssautier, President and CEO of picoChip. “The strength and depth of this list illustrates the potential for wireless services, now and in the years to come: we're flattered to know that the judges believe, as we do, that picoChip can play a key role in enabling those services."



