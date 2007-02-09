Ericsson plans support centre in Romania

According to the Romanian government Ericsson may set up a global support centre in Romania to take advantage of lower taxes.

Ericsson officials met with Romanian Prime Minister Calin Tariceanu to discuss the project. A workforce educated in technology and the English language, and willing to accept lower wages, is drawing some companies to shift some operations to Romania. Romania introduced a flat tax of 16% on corporate and personal income in 2005local media reports.

