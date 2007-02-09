Solectron Receives Shingo Award<br>for Lean Manufacturing Excellence

Solectron Corporation has announced that its Guadalajara, Mexico facility has won the 2007 Shingo Business Prize for Excellence in Manufacturing.

Solectron Guadalajara was recognized for demonstrating Lean Six Sigma leadership through significant operational and process improvements in quality, productivity and efficiency.



The Shingo Prize for Excellence in Manufacturing began 19 years ago and recognizes organizations that use "world-class" manufacturing strategies and practices to deliver superior results. The prize recognizes the value of using and expanding Lean manufacturing best practices by offering award in three categories: Business, Research and Public Sector. The Business Prize recognizes large and small manufacturing companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Underscoring the customer value of the Solectron Production System™, Solectron's Lean Six Sigma manufacturing methodology, Solectron Guadalajara demonstrated manufacturing excellence, including a significant focus on continuous improvement processes. The entire facility and its employees operate within the company-wide Kaizen culture of continuous improvement, which is at the heart of the Solectron Production System, or SPS. SPS helps OEMs improve quality and efficiency, reduce waste, lower cost and improve flexibility.



Solectron will receive a trophy during the 19th Annual Shingo Prize Conference, which will take place from March 26-30, 2007 at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Fla.