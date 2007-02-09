Electronics Production | February 09, 2007
Solectron Receives Shingo Award<br>for Lean Manufacturing Excellence
Solectron Corporation has announced that its Guadalajara, Mexico facility has won the 2007 Shingo Business Prize for Excellence in Manufacturing.
Solectron Guadalajara was recognized for demonstrating Lean Six Sigma leadership through significant operational and process improvements in quality, productivity and efficiency.
The Shingo Prize for Excellence in Manufacturing began 19 years ago and recognizes organizations that use "world-class" manufacturing strategies and practices to deliver superior results. The prize recognizes the value of using and expanding Lean manufacturing best practices by offering award in three categories: Business, Research and Public Sector. The Business Prize recognizes large and small manufacturing companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Underscoring the customer value of the Solectron Production System™, Solectron's Lean Six Sigma manufacturing methodology, Solectron Guadalajara demonstrated manufacturing excellence, including a significant focus on continuous improvement processes. The entire facility and its employees operate within the company-wide Kaizen culture of continuous improvement, which is at the heart of the Solectron Production System, or SPS. SPS helps OEMs improve quality and efficiency, reduce waste, lower cost and improve flexibility.
Solectron will receive a trophy during the 19th Annual Shingo Prize Conference, which will take place from March 26-30, 2007 at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Shingo Prize for Excellence in Manufacturing began 19 years ago and recognizes organizations that use "world-class" manufacturing strategies and practices to deliver superior results. The prize recognizes the value of using and expanding Lean manufacturing best practices by offering award in three categories: Business, Research and Public Sector. The Business Prize recognizes large and small manufacturing companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Underscoring the customer value of the Solectron Production System™, Solectron's Lean Six Sigma manufacturing methodology, Solectron Guadalajara demonstrated manufacturing excellence, including a significant focus on continuous improvement processes. The entire facility and its employees operate within the company-wide Kaizen culture of continuous improvement, which is at the heart of the Solectron Production System, or SPS. SPS helps OEMs improve quality and efficiency, reduce waste, lower cost and improve flexibility.
Solectron will receive a trophy during the 19th Annual Shingo Prize Conference, which will take place from March 26-30, 2007 at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Fla.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments