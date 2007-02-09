DYMAX is investing in R&D

In 2007, as in the past, DYMAX is investing heavily into R&D and new technologies.

The companies latest development is the new UV adhesive spot curing system BlueWave 200: the new intensity adjustment feature allows users to take control of the curing process of photo initiated and light curing adhesives and sealings.



DYMAX is producing and selling UV and visible light curing adhesives and coatings, which are used in various applications in the Electronics/Microelectronics, Optical, Glass, Medical and plastics industry.