Finnish government may force Elcoteq<br>to pay back governmental funding

The Finnish government is now about to force Elcoteq to pay back governmental funding it has received over the years.

If Elcoteq realises its plans of major reductions in workforce in Finland Elcoteq may have to pay back the governmental funding it may has received as support for its research and development operations. An investigation about this matter is now started. Elcoteq earlier this week announced that it may reduce its Finnish workforce by almost 500 employees and eventually shut down its entire production in Finland.