New X-ray testers released on the market

Both Viscom and Dage has recently launched new X-ray systems to the market.

Automatic optical inspection (AOI) has already been well established worldwide. Miniature components such as BGA, µBGA and CSP place additional demands on inspection systems to detect even hidden defects reliably and cost-effectively – and with robust inspection depth during rapid throughput.These are precisely the strengths of the new Viscom X7056: a high-performance 3-D automatic X-ray inspection (AXI) system with parallel top and bottom optical inspection, to meet the high throughput rates required by today's electronics manufacturing.The heart of the X7056's X-ray technology – the high-performance microfocus X-ray tube, developed and produced by Viscom – ensures a resolution of 15 µm per pixel. The new 3-D X-ray iterative modeling also yields highly accurate image quality. Thus, complicated overlaps on printed circuit boards populated on both sides can be resolved and easy-to-analyze features generated. With the integration of 6-megapixel-sensor technology, the X7056 offers the highest inspection depth of all the Viscom systems, at maximum throughput rates. Especially noteworthy is the fact that the X7056 can be equipped with AOI cameras, for simultaneous inspection of both top and bottom sides of a PCB.With simultaneous top- and bottom-side optical inspection plus X-ray inspection, the high-performance combination system sets a new standard in quality assurance. Simultaneous inspection and double-track loading result in very rapid inspection and minimal handling times. The X7056 is fully modular, so it can be used as a combination AOI/AXI or pure AXI system. These various inspection concepts provide the utmost in flexibility to meet customer requirements.Additional features include rapid program generation with Viscom EasyPro software and the full scope of Viscom inspection algorithms. The X7056 is completely hardware- and software-compatible with all Viscom AOI systems. An optional high-performance VPC software module controls process monitoring and optimization with a multitude of filter functions.Dage Precision Industries introduces its newest development in x-ray inspection technology, the Dage XiDAT XD7800 large board format digital x-ray inspection system. The Dage XD7800 has one of the largest inspection areas in the industry covering 24" x 30" and taking circuit boards up to 24.3" x 33" (617 x 838 mm) in size. It provides optimum resolution for large printed circuit board and device failure analysis and combines the features of the award winning XiDAT (x-ray integrated digital acquisition technology) with an industry leading inspection area.Dage's new XD7800 offers oblique angle views of up to 70-degrees for any position 360-degrees around any point of the entire 24" x 30" (610 x 762 mm) inspection area. The superior image quality and enhanced feature recognition of the Dage x-ray tube combined with the advanced analytical capabilities of its easy to use ImageWizard software provides uncompromised world class inspection quality.The XD7800 system is equipped with the Dage VR160 x-ray tube offering sub-micron feature recognition to 950 nanometers or optionally available with the Dage NT250 x-ray tube with sub-micron feature recognition to 250 nanometers. Real-time digital inspection can be achieved at either 1.3 mega pixel viewed on a 20" flat panel LCD display or 2.0 mega pixel viewed on a 24" flat panel LCD display with up to 7,400X magnification.