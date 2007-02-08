SMT & Inspection | February 08, 2007
New X-ray testers released on the market
Both Viscom and Dage has recently launched new X-ray systems to the market.
Automatic optical inspection (AOI) has already been well established worldwide. Miniature components such as BGA, µBGA and CSP place additional demands on inspection systems to detect even hidden defects reliably and cost-effectively – and with robust inspection depth during rapid throughput.
These are precisely the strengths of the new Viscom X7056: a high-performance 3-D automatic X-ray inspection (AXI) system with parallel top and bottom optical inspection, to meet the high throughput rates required by today's electronics manufacturing.
The heart of the X7056's X-ray technology – the high-performance microfocus X-ray tube, developed and produced by Viscom – ensures a resolution of 15 µm per pixel. The new 3-D X-ray iterative modeling also yields highly accurate image quality. Thus, complicated overlaps on printed circuit boards populated on both sides can be resolved and easy-to-analyze features generated. With the integration of 6-megapixel-sensor technology, the X7056 offers the highest inspection depth of all the Viscom systems, at maximum throughput rates. Especially noteworthy is the fact that the X7056 can be equipped with AOI cameras, for simultaneous inspection of both top and bottom sides of a PCB.
With simultaneous top- and bottom-side optical inspection plus X-ray inspection, the high-performance combination system sets a new standard in quality assurance. Simultaneous inspection and double-track loading result in very rapid inspection and minimal handling times. The X7056 is fully modular, so it can be used as a combination AOI/AXI or pure AXI system. These various inspection concepts provide the utmost in flexibility to meet customer requirements.
Additional features include rapid program generation with Viscom EasyPro software and the full scope of Viscom inspection algorithms. The X7056 is completely hardware- and software-compatible with all Viscom AOI systems. An optional high-performance VPC software module controls process monitoring and optimization with a multitude of filter functions.
Dage Precision Industries introduces its newest development in x-ray inspection technology, the Dage XiDAT XD7800 large board format digital x-ray inspection system. The Dage XD7800 has one of the largest inspection areas in the industry covering 24" x 30" and taking circuit boards up to 24.3" x 33" (617 x 838 mm) in size. It provides optimum resolution for large printed circuit board and device failure analysis and combines the features of the award winning XiDAT (x-ray integrated digital acquisition technology) with an industry leading inspection area.
Dage's new XD7800 offers oblique angle views of up to 70-degrees for any position 360-degrees around any point of the entire 24" x 30" (610 x 762 mm) inspection area. The superior image quality and enhanced feature recognition of the Dage x-ray tube combined with the advanced analytical capabilities of its easy to use ImageWizard software provides uncompromised world class inspection quality.
The XD7800 system is equipped with the Dage VR160 x-ray tube offering sub-micron feature recognition to 950 nanometers or optionally available with the Dage NT250 x-ray tube with sub-micron feature recognition to 250 nanometers. Real-time digital inspection can be achieved at either 1.3 mega pixel viewed on a 20" flat panel LCD display or 2.0 mega pixel viewed on a 24" flat panel LCD display with up to 7,400X magnification.
These are precisely the strengths of the new Viscom X7056: a high-performance 3-D automatic X-ray inspection (AXI) system with parallel top and bottom optical inspection, to meet the high throughput rates required by today's electronics manufacturing.
The heart of the X7056's X-ray technology – the high-performance microfocus X-ray tube, developed and produced by Viscom – ensures a resolution of 15 µm per pixel. The new 3-D X-ray iterative modeling also yields highly accurate image quality. Thus, complicated overlaps on printed circuit boards populated on both sides can be resolved and easy-to-analyze features generated. With the integration of 6-megapixel-sensor technology, the X7056 offers the highest inspection depth of all the Viscom systems, at maximum throughput rates. Especially noteworthy is the fact that the X7056 can be equipped with AOI cameras, for simultaneous inspection of both top and bottom sides of a PCB.
With simultaneous top- and bottom-side optical inspection plus X-ray inspection, the high-performance combination system sets a new standard in quality assurance. Simultaneous inspection and double-track loading result in very rapid inspection and minimal handling times. The X7056 is fully modular, so it can be used as a combination AOI/AXI or pure AXI system. These various inspection concepts provide the utmost in flexibility to meet customer requirements.
Additional features include rapid program generation with Viscom EasyPro software and the full scope of Viscom inspection algorithms. The X7056 is completely hardware- and software-compatible with all Viscom AOI systems. An optional high-performance VPC software module controls process monitoring and optimization with a multitude of filter functions.
Dage Precision Industries introduces its newest development in x-ray inspection technology, the Dage XiDAT XD7800 large board format digital x-ray inspection system. The Dage XD7800 has one of the largest inspection areas in the industry covering 24" x 30" and taking circuit boards up to 24.3" x 33" (617 x 838 mm) in size. It provides optimum resolution for large printed circuit board and device failure analysis and combines the features of the award winning XiDAT (x-ray integrated digital acquisition technology) with an industry leading inspection area.
Dage's new XD7800 offers oblique angle views of up to 70-degrees for any position 360-degrees around any point of the entire 24" x 30" (610 x 762 mm) inspection area. The superior image quality and enhanced feature recognition of the Dage x-ray tube combined with the advanced analytical capabilities of its easy to use ImageWizard software provides uncompromised world class inspection quality.
The XD7800 system is equipped with the Dage VR160 x-ray tube offering sub-micron feature recognition to 950 nanometers or optionally available with the Dage NT250 x-ray tube with sub-micron feature recognition to 250 nanometers. Real-time digital inspection can be achieved at either 1.3 mega pixel viewed on a 20" flat panel LCD display or 2.0 mega pixel viewed on a 24" flat panel LCD display with up to 7,400X magnification.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments