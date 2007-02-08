Electronics Production | February 08, 2007
Huawei and Radisys to collaborate
RadiSys(r) Corporation today announced that it is working with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Huawei"), a leader in providing next generation telecommunications network solutions for operators around the world, to deliver industry leading solutions to the global marketplace for IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) infrastructure and enhanced services.
IMS-based infrastructure and enhanced services are becoming increasingly important tools for service providers looking to combat the commoditisation of basic voice services as well as create compelling and highly differentiated service bundles that attract and retain new subscribers. In recent years, IP media processing platforms and technology for Huawei's Media Resource Server (MRS) products have been based on technology developed by Convedia, a company recently acquired by RadiSys. The Huawei U-SYS Next Generation Network (NGN) solution and fixed and mobile convergent IMS solution incorporate MRS products based on Convedia Media Server technology, and are now being marketed and sold into Huawei's extensive global customer base.
"The diversity of IP multimedia services deployed by our carrier customers required Huawei to develop a versatile, scalable, and reliable IP media processing platform capable of supporting voice, video and multimedia applications and services," said Zha Jun, director of Huawei's IMS product line. "Convedia Media Servers have been proven to be a valuable and trusted platform for Huawei and we are pleased to extend our relationship with RadiSys to include new features such as H.248, video, and ATCA based media processing solutions."
Collaboration between the two companies has resulted in some commercial successes and is expected to grow further in coming years as the IMS market becomes mainstream. RadiSys and Huawei are committed to working closely together to develop innovative multimedia solutions including video services for deployments in fixed, mobile and cable/MSO networks.
"Huawei is a leader in understanding and deploying carrier-class NGN and IMS solutions for both wireline and wireless networks around the globe," said Scott Grout, President and CEO of RadiSys. "Huawei's recognition and adoption of our family of Convedia Media Servers is a testament to our product functionality, vision and technical capabilities to develop world-class IP media processing platforms. We are thrilled to collaborate with Huawei, and look forward to working closely together to develop new enhanced services for the global telecommunications marketplace."
