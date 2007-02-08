Foxconn makes another LED investment

Foxconn is reportedly strengthening its foothold in the LED sector by acquiring more shares in LED developing companies.

Foxconn affiliated Foxseminon Integrated Technology (FITI) will acquire 300 million shares from LED chipmaker High Power Opto (HPO) and 120 million shares from LED maker Advanced Optoelectronics Technology (AOT).



Foxconn subsidiary Innolux Display is according to DigiTimes sources in close contacts with Unity Opto Technology, another LED maker and Foxconn Technology, affiliate to Foxconn, has been working with several LED makers in China.



AOT has denied that FITI has participating in its share increase plan but there is a confirmation about the share capital increase of 120 million new shares. DigiTimes informers have said that those shares are aimed for possession from Foxconn.