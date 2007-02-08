Enea and Kontron to collaborate

Enea and Kontron are working together to accelerate the delivery of standard, scalable, network services platforms to the telecommunications industry.

The powerful, pre-integrated systems, combining Enea's SA Forum-based, network software with Kontron's modular AdvancedTCA/AdvancedMC hardware, provide an out-of-the-box solution for building network equipment such as media gateways, base station controllers, and session border controllers.

