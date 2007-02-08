Perlos denies preventing employees<br>from seeking work elsewhere

EMS provider Perlos has denied reports that it is trying to prevent employees facing termination from taking other jobs.

Last week it was reported that Perlos is holding on to its workers on the basis of a confidentiality clause in the present employment contract. Under the clause, employees are not allowed to use techniques, skills, or knowledge acquired while working at Perlos; a former employee who takes a job where the skills and information can be of use, would be required to forfeit up to one year's pay.