Frontline doubled sales of InPlan

Frontline PCB Solutions announces that sales of its InPlan automatic PCB engineering system doubled in 2006. InPlan is now deployed in over forty PCB shops worldwide.

2006 saw a sharp increase in market leaders and multi-site plants choosing InPlan as their multi-site engineering solution. “With a growing number of western shops shifting parts of their production to the Pacific, our customers need synchronized engineering processes for their multi-site operations," says Mossi Oz, Frontline's co-president. “InPlan is the only engineering solution today that works in a multi-site environment to enable seamless and efficient cross-world planning and manufacturing."

