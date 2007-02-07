Electronics Production | February 07, 2007
Elcoteq axe 500 in Finland,<br>possible closure of Lohja plant
Elcoteq estimates that the need for possible personnel reductions could apply to at most about 500 people in Finland in all employee categories. Elcoteq has roughly 23,000 employees worldwide, approximately 700 of whom work in Finland.
Elcoteq has today convened a meeting of the employee representatives of its companies in Finland for statutory personnel negotiations to address the possible restructuring of operations in the units, the termination of certain operations or units, and the possibility on production or financial grounds of redundancies, semi-retirement or the termination of employee contracts resulting from this action. One alternative under discussion in the negotiations will be the closure of the Lohja manufacturing plant. In the negotiations the company will assess the means by which it will ensure the Group's long-term profitability and competitiveness.
The company estimates that the need for possible personnel reductions could apply to at most about 500 people in Finland in all employee categories. Elcoteq has roughly 23,000 employees worldwide, approximately 700 of whom work in Finland.
Elcoteq announced in December 2006 that it would initiate an action plan aimed at accelerating the implementation of strategic action to improve the company's competitiveness, profitability and cost-efficiency. The target set was to achieve annual savings in the amount of 20 million euros. These savings will require structural changes such as the reorganization and streamlining of operations, processes and personnel resources, especially in Europe and the Americas. Elcoteq is evaluating the various alternatives for implementing the changes.
The company is preparing for one-time costs of roughly 20 million euros from the action plan in 2007, most of which are likely to be recognized during the first quarter of the year. The savings gained by the program will start to become visible in Elcoteq's result in the second half of 2007.
In addition to the action plan intended to achieve savings of around 20 million euros, Elcoteq is also undertaking several other measures designed to raise its profitability and competitiveness. The company will continue its global program of production efficiency enhancing measures that applies to all its manufacturing plants in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. A central objective of this program is to achieve more efficient and flexible use of fixed assets. The program will also help to ensure that the resources of the manufacturing plants match current demand.
Furthermore, the company will adopt a new contract and invoicing model in Europe from May 1, 2007, after which most of the European customer and supplier agreements and invoicing will be handled in the name of the Group's international office in Zug, Switzerland. The new invoicing model is expected to reduce the company's effective tax rate.
In the absence of precedents in this matter and based on an preliminary ruling issued by the Finnish tax authorities, Elcoteq and external tax experts do not consider the Finnish tax risk related to this matter to be significant.
Last December Elcoteq's Board of Directors announced that it would propose to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting that Elcoteq's domicile and registered office be transferred to Luxembourg. The aim of the transfer is to support the company's globalization strategy and European identity, and to create a structural base for improving the company's competitiveness. The Board's proposal is part of the action plan initiated to improve Elcoteq's competitiveness.
"Streamlining our operations and raising efficiency is essential to improving the company's profitability and competitiveness. We must respond to the changes in our markets and demand even though at times this can mean difficult decisions. I believe that through this action plan we will be able to improve our profitability this year already," says President and CEO Jouni Hartikainen.
The company estimates that the need for possible personnel reductions could apply to at most about 500 people in Finland in all employee categories. Elcoteq has roughly 23,000 employees worldwide, approximately 700 of whom work in Finland.
Elcoteq announced in December 2006 that it would initiate an action plan aimed at accelerating the implementation of strategic action to improve the company's competitiveness, profitability and cost-efficiency. The target set was to achieve annual savings in the amount of 20 million euros. These savings will require structural changes such as the reorganization and streamlining of operations, processes and personnel resources, especially in Europe and the Americas. Elcoteq is evaluating the various alternatives for implementing the changes.
The company is preparing for one-time costs of roughly 20 million euros from the action plan in 2007, most of which are likely to be recognized during the first quarter of the year. The savings gained by the program will start to become visible in Elcoteq's result in the second half of 2007.
In addition to the action plan intended to achieve savings of around 20 million euros, Elcoteq is also undertaking several other measures designed to raise its profitability and competitiveness. The company will continue its global program of production efficiency enhancing measures that applies to all its manufacturing plants in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. A central objective of this program is to achieve more efficient and flexible use of fixed assets. The program will also help to ensure that the resources of the manufacturing plants match current demand.
Furthermore, the company will adopt a new contract and invoicing model in Europe from May 1, 2007, after which most of the European customer and supplier agreements and invoicing will be handled in the name of the Group's international office in Zug, Switzerland. The new invoicing model is expected to reduce the company's effective tax rate.
In the absence of precedents in this matter and based on an preliminary ruling issued by the Finnish tax authorities, Elcoteq and external tax experts do not consider the Finnish tax risk related to this matter to be significant.
Last December Elcoteq's Board of Directors announced that it would propose to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting that Elcoteq's domicile and registered office be transferred to Luxembourg. The aim of the transfer is to support the company's globalization strategy and European identity, and to create a structural base for improving the company's competitiveness. The Board's proposal is part of the action plan initiated to improve Elcoteq's competitiveness.
"Streamlining our operations and raising efficiency is essential to improving the company's profitability and competitiveness. We must respond to the changes in our markets and demand even though at times this can mean difficult decisions. I believe that through this action plan we will be able to improve our profitability this year already," says President and CEO Jouni Hartikainen.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments