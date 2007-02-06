EBV receives award from Avago

EBV Elektronik, has received the Avago "European Distributor of the Year Award 2006" for good performance in sales growth and design activities.

The Avago Distributor of the Year Award was presented only two times over the last 6 years and it was in the year 2000 when EBV got this award the last time.



EBV won various Performance Excellence Awards in different categories over the last six years. Avago only presents this award whenever a partner shows outstanding perfomance in both categories: Sales Growth and Design Wins.

