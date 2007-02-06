GSI to restructue of UK ops

GSI Group has announced an expansion of its China manufacturing operations and restructuring of its UK manufacturing operations, as part of its overall plan to expand its presence in the growing Asian markets and

increase profitability.

The Precision Technology Segment will be moving additional laser and air bearing spindle manufacturing from two UK facilities to GSI's China facility.



GSI will reduce manufacturing capacity at its UK facilities, streamline operations, and discontinue production of selected low volume legacy product lines after consultation with customers. The manufacturing transfer and related restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of 2007.

